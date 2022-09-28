The best places to farm powerful Cabal in Destiny 2

Powerful Cabal aren't the easiest enemy type to locate in Destiny 2, and only spawn in a few certain locations and activities. The bad news is that to complete one of this week's seasonal challenges for repute to upgrade your star map, you're going to have to beat a whole heap of these fellas. At least it's not quite the fifty champions we had to farm last week.

This week is also important since you can finally unlock the last level of star chart upgrades, including that mysterious "rumored treasure map". Though it didn't turn out to be the guaranteed Deepsight weapons that everyone was hoping for, it does still get you a free map to use on an expedition once per week. Either way, here are the best powerful Cabal farm locations in Destiny 2, so you can quickly complete that seasonal challenge.

The best powerful Cabal farm locations in Destiny 2

Image 1 of 3 The Quarry is located in a cave in the Sunken Isles (Image credit: Bungie ) To get to Skydock IV you'll have to go underneath the Cabal ship (Image credit: Bungie ) The Conflux is one of the shortest lost sectors in Destiny 2 (Image credit: Bungie )

Powerful Cabal refers to a certain type of yellow-bar Cabal enemy that you can find in activities and destinations across the system. You'll need to kill a fair few of them in order to complete the weekly challenge. The best places to farm powerful Cabal are Lost Sectors, specifically The Quarry and Skydock IV in the EDZ, or The Conflux on Nessus.

Each of these Lost Sectors has four guaranteed powerful Cabal who will spawn when you're fighting the boss. However, a far faster method is doing Legend or Master variants of these Lost Sectors. If you can wait for today's reset (September 28) then The Conflux is coming up in the daily Lost Sector rotation (opens in new tab), and features a lot of Cabal champions you can beat while also farming exotic armor. If you miss today, then Skydock IV will appear on rotation on October 2.

That said, you can always just farm the regular version of the Lost Sectors on repeat. Each one should give you around ten percent progress if you beat every powerful enemy. I personally recommend The Conflux if you're doing this, since it's incredibly short and can be completed quickly. Once you've defeated your Cabal, you just have to finish the new weekly story quest and place the relic in the H.E.L.M.