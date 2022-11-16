How to get the Be True emblem in Destiny 2

The Destiny 2 Be True emblem marks Transgender Awareness Week and the Transgender Day of Remembrance for Bungie. To recognise these two occasions, you can grab the Be True emblem for free, and it's quite a cool looking one, with a hand in the colours of the Transgender flag clutching a lightning bolt.

How to get the 'Be True' emblem

(Image credit: Bungie)

When you log into the game, Destiny 2 will give you a message with the Be True emblem, but if you skipped past it without getting the code, it's tricky to find it again, since Bungie haven't posted it on social media yet or in a blog post on the site. Here's the code you need:

ML3FD4ND9 - Be True emblem

To redeem it you have to:

Head to the Bungie code redemption (opens in new tab) page

page Log in to your account

Copy the code into the box and hit redeem

You can now find the emblem in-game in Collections in the Flair section—specifically the General tab. Be True is in the very middle.

Simply acquire it for free from there and you'll be able to equip it and celebrate Transgender Awareness Week yourself.