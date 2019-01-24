Deponia: The Complete Journey is free in the Humble Store Winter Sale Encore

Daedalic's Deponia trilogy is genuinely laugh-out-loud funny at times, but it can also be a bit of a chore (especially in the second game), and the third game, Goodbye Deponia, features a wildly offensive racist bit that I think, and certainly hope, was unintentional. The ending wasn't great, either. Despite all that, I will wholeheartedly recommend it to fans of point-and-click adventures, because the first game is really quite good—and also the entire trilogy is free right now on the Humble Store.

The free game comes to us by way of the Humble Store's Winter Sale Encore, which runs for the next four days and brings back some of the deals in the big winter sale that ended, let's see... three hours ago. The Humble Store said that there are "hundreds of games back on sale," but not all of the Winter Sale prices have returned: Civilization 6 Digital Deluxe is still 70 percent off, for instance, but Eurotruck Simulator 2: Gold Edition, which was on for $9, is back up to full price.

The Humble Store Winter Sale Encore runs until 10 am PT/1 pm ET on January 28, but the free Deponia offer is only good until the same time on January 26, or while supplies last.