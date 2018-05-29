Dell's new G3 15 gaming laptop with a GTX 1050 is just $669

Dell owns one of the largest gaming PC brands in the world—Alienware. But on occasion, the company releases gaming laptops and desktops under its own brand, without the flashy gamer aesthetic. Dell released the new G series laptops earlier this year, and now you can buy the G3 15 for just $669.99 from the company's online store.

The base configuration has an 8th-generation Intel Core i5-8300H processor, 8GB of DDR4 memory, and a GTX 1050 Ti. The screen is a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS panel, with an anti-glare coating. Three colors are available—Black, Recon Blue, and Alpine White (they're all the same price).

For storage, you get a 1TB 5400rpm hard drive with 8GB of SSD cache. For $50 more, you can replace the hybrid hard drive with a 128GB SSD and 1TB HDD.

You can buy the G3 from Dell's online store here. To get the discount, use coupon code 50OFF699 at checkout.

