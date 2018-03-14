Dell's Inspiron 15 laptop with a GeForce GTX 1060 is on sale for $899

Microsoft is celebrating Pi Day by offering discounts of up to 31.4 percent in the Microsoft Store. Not all of the items that are on sale are quite as deeply discounted, but there are still some interesting deals to be had. One of them is for a Dell Inspiron 15 7577 laptop with a GeForce GTX 1060 inside.

The laptop is marked down to $899 today, down from its regular list price of $1,099. It's a pretty good price for what you're getting, including a full 6GB of GDDR5 memory to go along with the GPU (as opposed to the 3GB model).

This is paired with an Intel Core i5-7300HQ processor and 8GB of DDR4-2400 RAM. On the storage side, you get a 128GB solid state drive for primary storage chores and a 1TB hard drive for everything else.

Connectivity options include a Thunderbolt 3 port, three USB 3.1 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0, GbE LAN, and a headphone/microphone combo jack.

You can grab this laptop here, and browse other Pi Day deals here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.