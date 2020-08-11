Death Stranding's confusing story should make more sense as a novel

I loved Death Stranding and so did our reviewer, but I don't think I'm alone in having lost track of the narrative. The game is strewn with jargon-heavy info dumps, and even compared to Hideo Kojima's previous Metal Gear games it can be hard going. Never mind, though, because a novelization is on the way.

Death Stranding: The Official Novelization is a serialised affair, with the English translation of volume one set to release on November 3. Weighing in at 304 pages, I think it's safe to say that this won't be a truncated take on the Death Stranding story.

Here's the synopsis:

Mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural phenomena known as the Death Stranding. Spectral creatures that devour the living have pushed humanity to the brink of extinction, causing countries to fall and survivors to scatter and live in pockets of isolation. Sam Porter Bridges, the legendary porter with the ability to return from the world of the dead, has been entrusted with a critical mission by the President of the United Cities of America. He must journey across this ravaged landscape crawling with otherworldly threats to reconnect cities and people and rebuild America one step at a time.

And here's the cover:

(Image credit: Titan Books)

It's written by Kenji Yano, who was a co-writer on the game. That's a good sign: often game novelizations are outsourced to writers who aren't particularly close to the source material, so it looks like we'll be in safe hands. Yano also wrote novelizations for a handful of Metal Gear Solid games.

Published by Titan Books, Death Stranding: The Official Novelization is now available to pre-order in the US, UK and Australia.