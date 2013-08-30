Deadly Premonition: Director's Cut gets Steam release on October 31

Deadly Premonition: Director's Cut , or the update to what I like to call “Twin Peaks: The Video Game,” is bringing its coffee fortunes, raincoat killers, and other survival horror nonsense to your PC this Halloween.

For those who've only heard of the game through whispers or the much less accurate tea fortunes, Deadly Premonition is a survival horror game that tasks you, FBI special agent York, with solving a series of murders that has led you to the small, “everyone knows everyone” town called Greenvale.

The game received a director's cut on consoles back in April, which added new controls, updated visuals and some extra story threads. The PC version will include all of that, plus some exclusive DLC goodies, the details of which have been rather vague. The PC version also gets Steam achievements and trading cards, if you're into that sort of thing.

The original Deadly Premonition is known for having some rather rough edges, but its story and characters garnered a dedicated fan base ( it passed Steam Greenlight after all). How the survival horror title will perform on PC is still a mystery, but it's nothing a few good ol' coffee fortunes can't predict.