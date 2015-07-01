Dead or Alive 5: Last Round online functionality delayed again

Dead or Alive 5: Last Round for PC was a bit of a disaster when it released in March. Not only did it launch without an online mode, but it also suffered graphics equivalent to the PS3 version: not a good look for something marketed as a remaster. While the latter isn't going to change, Team Ninja did promise it would implement online functionality by June. After a recent beta, though, the studio has decided it needs more time.

"Due to major issues found during the beta test, we will be postponing the release of the update," Team Ninja wrote. "We apologize for the last minute notification and regret deeply the trouble we have caused our Steam customers who were looking forward to the online functionality. We will update the website with a new release date as soon as it is set."

Those in the beta are free to keep playing it, though the studio also offered instructions for players keen to opt out of it.

It's hard to see a future for Dead or Alive on PC: this launch didn't go down especially well with PC gamers, and nor did we obey Team Ninja when they said not to mod nudes into the already underdressed series.

