Dead or Alive 5 Last Round appears on Steam

Tecmo has confirmed that Dead or Alive 5 Last Round is coming to the PC. It's on Steam now, in fact, with a multi-stage "rewards" program offering bonus character costumes for pre-purchases.

"Team NINJA today confirmed that, for the first time ever the Dead or Alive franchise is headed to PC as Dead or Alive 5 Last Round is confirmed for release on Steam," the studio double-confirmed on YouTube. "The Steam PC version is scheduled to launch alongside the console versions on 20 February 2015."

Sure enough, there it is, with a tiered pre-purchase deal offering ten percent off the regular $40 price and a bonus "Ninja 2015" costume for Kasumi. Three other tiers follow, if enough people preorder, adding "Ninja 2015" costumes for Hayate, Ryu Hayabusa, and Ayane; "Aloha" costumes for Kasumi, Hitomi, Ayane, and Mila; and Beach Party costumes for Momiji, Rachel, Leifang, and Kokoro.

The last two sets may sound a bit out of place for a fighting game, but remember that this is the game that (almost) literally promises advanced jiggle physics and lets players "zoom in on female fighters' cleavage and/or posterior and take pictures." It also bears noting, particularly for anyone considering a pre-purchase, that it won't ship with online modes enabled: The Steam description says they'll be "added in a patch within 3 months of release."

The Dead or Alive 5 Last Round release date on Steam is actually February 17, 2015, rather than February 20, presumably the result of different launch dates for Europe and North America.