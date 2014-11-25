ESRB rating suggests Dead or Alive 5 Last Round is coming to the PC

Team Ninja's upcoming fighting game Dead or Alive 5 Last Round has already been announced for consoles of both the next and last-gen variety, but the Entertainment Software Rating Board says it's headed to the PC as well.

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round is set to come out on February 17 and is billed as the last instalment in the Dead or Alive 5 series. It will add new content and features to all versions of the game, including "breathtaking enhanced graphics" for the PS4 and Xbox One editions.

Team Ninja's DOA5 site breaks it all down in detail, but it makes no mention of a PC release; the ESRB does, however, as part of an entertaining rating summary that notes, among other things, that "breasts frequently jiggle" and "players have the ability to zoom in on female fighters' cleavage and/or posterior and take pictures." What a time to be alive.

It's quite possible that the ESRB rating is wrong. It makes no mention of the Xbox 360 or PlayStation 3 versions, although that may be because previous releases of the game have already been rated. We've reached out to publisher Tecmo for confirmation and will update if we receive a reply.