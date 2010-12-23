DC Universe Online beta key giveaway

Are the two weeks between now and January 11th just too long of a time to wait to get your superhero action on? Jump into the DCUO beta right now as a hero prancing about Metropolis or a villain scheming in the dark recesses of Gotham's Ace Chemical plant! Details inside.

Featuring iconic heroes such as Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and infamous villains such as the Joker, Poison Ivy, and Mr. Freeze, DCUO lets players create their own characters to help their evil idols in dastardly deeds or foil the villains' mischief. With a heavy emphasis on action combat, you can expect plenty of fisticuffs as heroes and villains use their powers to freeze, shock, burn, and kick their opponents away.

Read more about DC Universe in the PC Gamer February issue (US) hitting newsstands January 4th.

Contest: Tell us what hero or villain you plan to create in DC Universe Online and list what powers they'll have . The first 100 valid entries will receive a beta key. The beta keys will only work in North America.

Update: Keep posting those replies! We've received more than 100 comments, but only those that included powers with their hero/villain concept (per instructions) are eligible, so we still have more to give!

Update #2: Thanks for all of your entries! The winners have been noted and the codes will be emailed out first thing tomorrow morning!