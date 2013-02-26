DayZ Mod update 1.7.6: new zombie logic, arrows, and a fight about cans

fitzybaby

DayZ changelogs are so much fun. Update 1.7.6 adds some important stuff, like a six arrow crossbow quiver and reusable wooden arrows with a 20% chance to break on use, and some less important stuff, like cans of Rabbitman beer and Chef Boneboy Ravioli. Or it did, until Hotfix 1.7.6.1 removed the modder-named cans after a big community argument. Darn, and I just said how fun these are.

But first: zombie logic. Zeds' max target range has been reduced from 300 meters to 120 meters, they should zigzag less, and their running speed has been reduced. That doesn't mean you can rest easy: "zed attraction" now causes the undead to "loiter closer to players over time," sending them wandering into new territory. Early reports indicate it's a welcome addition.

In other DayZ news, it's now super easy to install the mod if you own Arma 2: Combined Operations on Steam. There's an extra step to jump to 1.7.6, though: after installing, right click on the mod in your library, select "Properties," hit the "Beta" tab, and select 1.7.6.1 in the drop down menu.

Oh, about the cans. 1.7.6 added new cans named for contributors to the mod, presumably because it seemed like a fun idea. A segment of the community did not think it was a fun idea, and said so (some more civilly than others), prompting the hotfix which removes them.

DayZ creator Dean "Rocket" Hall attempted to toss a bucket of water on the flames, writing in the forums, "Let's not slaughter everyone just because something didn't go quite according to plan and some people think it's going in the wrong direction."

I'd have been fine with tossing back a few Rabbitmans while eating my Herpy Dooves Canned Muffins, but I understand the complaint from hardcore roleplayers. I'm more of a LARPer, in that I would actually like a beer and a few muffins if anyone has some.