Dawn of War 3 drops launch trailer ahead of today's open beta

Have you read our Dawn of War 3 review in progress yet? Or perhaps you're saving yourself from spoils ahead of its April 27 launch next week. Either way, Relic and Sega's incoming Warhammer-inspired RTS has dropped a launch trailer which, even if you're hiding till next Thursday, is more about scene-setting than plot-spoiling.

Fancy a look? Here you go:

Six days ahead of schedule is early in the grand scheme of launch trailer unveilings, however Dawn of War 3's falls in-line with today's multiplayer open beta—which kicks off at 6pm BST/10am PST, and runs through to the same time on Monday, April 24.

You might've spotted Tom, Sam, or Fraser Brown's enthusiastic early impressions before now, however here's how Sega describes what we're in for:

"Dawn of War 3’s story will unfold across 17 single-player missions, challenging players to command epic heroes, assemble huge armies, and wage war across a range of hostile environments. In Multiplayer, the scale of battle will hit its peak as players unleash towering war machines and screen-shaking super abilities to defeat their foes."

Again, Dawn of War 3 is due April 27, and sign-ups for its multiplayer open beta go live via the game's Steam page from 6pm BST/10am PST today.