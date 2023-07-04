If you're looking for tuna in Dave the Diver, you've likely reached a point in the game where you've triggered the Tuna Party event at the sushi bar. Tuna fish are fast-moving and tough, so even when you do find them, you'll need to use a different tactic to catch them. As you might have guessed, you'll need a lot of tuna to keep up with the demand of the customers during the event, so you're probably wondering where to get hold of this type of fish.

Dave the Diver is an amalgamation of several types of games, from restaurant management, to underwater exploration: not only will you need to wait tables in the sushi establishment, but you'll need to manage the menu and make sure it's fully stocked each day. So when a party of customers demands a certain type of seafood, that's what you'll need to serve. With that in mind, here's how to catch tuna in Dave the Diver.

How to catch tuna in Dave the Diver

Don't worry if you haven't seen tuna before because it will start showing up after you're made aware of the Tuna Party event. The problem comes when you try to catch the fish by normal means and find that it swims too fast, and doesn't take much damage when you do manage to land a hit. Luckily, there are a couple of ways to get around this and get the stock you need.

Your best bet is to buy Steel Net Sensor Traps from Cobra's Shop and place them close to where the school of tuna patrols. This should net you a couple of good quality tuna fish each time, though be aware that the shop doesn't always keep these traps in stock, so you might need to wait a day or two before they show up.

A less effective alternative is to use an upgraded gun or harpoon, though you'll need multiple hits on fast-moving targets so this can be a very slow process. You're also likely to damage the meat this way, so you won't get as high a quality as you would if you used a net.