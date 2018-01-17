Dark Souls: Remastered won't have cross-play

Following the PC reveal of Dark Souls: Remastered, there was talk of discounts for owners of the original game. Bandai Namco told us this wasn't the case, a community manager said price cuts were unconfirmed, before a different spokesperson said "there is no official discount announced for the title at this time." Clearly this story has more open ends than a Souls side quest.

What appears to be more certain, praise the sun, is the question of cross-play. With the Souls remaster set to feature on consoles and desktops alike, the folks at IGN raised the matter of online crossovers with the publisher.

Dark Souls: Remastered "will not have cross-platform play," said Bandai Namco.

Which seems pretty clear cut, even in the face of its pricing uncertainties. I guess we'll have to make do with "upscaled 4K resolution with 60FPS" in our return to Lordran on May 25.

