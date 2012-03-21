Popular

Dark Souls PC teased, "an announcement is coming" says official Facebook page

Dark Souls

There's new evidence that Namco Bandai's dark, tough RPG, Dark Souls, will be coming to PC. A new post on the Dark Souls Facebook page says that "an announcement is coming" and there's a reveal page up asking for Facebook likes. Interesting.

Elsewhere, in magazine land, the "Next Month" page of issue 202 of PC Powerplay, spotted on NeoGaf , features the blood red "YOU DIED" message that Dark Souls players will be very, very familiar with. Very interesting.

A petition to bring Dark Souls to the PC was started earlier this year. It gained tens of thousands of signatures and gained the attention of some higher-ups at Namco Bandai. It looks like all those signatures may have paid off. Would you pick up Dark Souls on PC?

