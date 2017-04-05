Dark Souls 3 update 1.32 out now, nerfs The Ringed City's light arrow-spouting angels

Despite the fact some Dark Souls players can take down its toughest bosses scantily clad, at Souls Level 1, and on New Game Plus 7, The Ringed City DLC is easily one of the series' trickiest outings. With this in mind, its latest update 1.32 installs a number of buffs and nerfs which should aid faltering players—not least by toning down those blasted lighting-spewing angels of the Dreg Heap.

Many enemies have brought me close to tears throughout my Dark Souls career, and the angels of the Dreg Heap rank high among them. If their relentless showers of light arrow attacks didn't finish me off on umpteen occasions, their twinkling showers of curse magic did.

If you're on a similar (sinking) boat, you'll be pleased to know the latest adjustments tone down the light arrows' damage, and the Hidden Body sorcery now effectively hides you from their onslaught too.

Elsewhere, the PvP Spear of the Church boss fight has been tinkered with so that damage absorption is less during 1v2, 1v3 and 1v4 games, while this run in's homing speak damage has also been lowered.

On the player logistics side of things, increased damage and scaling of simple, crystal, fire, chaos, lightning, dark, deep and blessed infusions has been enacted, with the same applying to raw infusions. Reduced scaling has however been applied to heavy infusions on lighter weapons and the Exile Greatsword is now less powerful.

Dark Souls 3's update 1.32 is out now. The full list of its changes can be found via this Steam community post.