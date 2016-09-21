Dark Souls 3 trailer shows four minutes of Ashes of Ariandel DLC action

Dark Souls 3’s first of two proposed slices of DLC, Ashes of Ariandel, is due October 25. Its first proper portion of in-game footage has emerged following last weekend’s Tokyo Game Show.

As you might expect, the following video enters spoiler territory. With that in mind, while you decide if it’s worth watching on or not, here’s publisher Bandai Namco on what we already know about Ashes of Ariandel:

“Return to the world of Dark Souls III and uncover a terrible secret that lies within the frozen land of Ariandel. Players are tasked to enter the land of Ariandel and defeat the evil within to uncover the mystery of what has caused the land to become defiled.

“In addition to adding a new environment to Dark Souls III, the Dark Souls III: Ashes of Ariandel expansion will also include new weapons, armour sets, and magic for players to discover and experiment with, as well as new features for the game’s wildly popular competitive multiplayer mode.”

And so here is some of that in video form:

Dark Souls 3: Ashes of Ariandel is due October 25. Here’s our Dark Souls 3 DLC wishlist to tide you over.