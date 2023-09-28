Cyberpunk 2077's core mods have been updated to support 2.0

Witcher 3 players will be familiar with the frustration of a big overhaul coming along and suddenly all your favorite mods are incompatible or buggy. That game's next-gen update made a lot of work for modders, and Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 is no different. CD Projekt disabled mods completely for the Phantom Liberty DLC launch, and only now are modders getting their work back online.

It begins with the core utilities other mods rely on for their changes and additions, the unglamorous but essential base-level tools like Cyber Engine Tweaks. A framework that gives mods access to Cyberpunk 2077's internal scripting, and gives cheaty players access to the debug console, Cyber Engine Tweaks is now compatible with version 2.0. Modder yamashi warns that many of the mods that rely on Cyber Engine Tweaks will also need updates before they work properly, saying "Stuttering issues are caused by mods that require an update, you will have to remove the offending mods until they are fixed!"

RED4ext, which is basically the Skyrim Script Extender of the Cyberpunk 2077 modding scene, has also been updated, as have script extensions and script extension loaders ArchiveXL, TweakXL, and Codeware.

You'll have to wait a little longer for the full suite of Cyberpunk 2077 mods that let you change your appearance and play infinite dress-up to be back online. But at least mods like Respector should be working again, if you want an easy way to respec on the fly for free and try each lifepath in a single playthrough. And Immersive First-Person too, if you want to move the camera without V shuffling their body around, or just look down and be able to see your own torso.