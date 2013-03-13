Cyberpunk 2077 will have "multiplayer features"

Cyberpunk 2077 is a long way off. It's not due until 2015, by which point we could well be stuck in our own dystopian world of grimy future slums and upgradeable cyborgs, making the whole game somewhat redundant. Assuming that's not the case, CD Projekt Red continue to lightly tease planned features for their futuristic open-world RPG. Speaking to Eurogamer , CDPRed's managing director Adam Badowski reveals plans for a multiplayer component to the game.

"It will be a story-based RPG experience with amazing single-player playthroughs, but we're going to add multiplayer features," Badowski said.

Interesting choice of words, that. While my speculation sensors could be acting up, "multiplayer features" suggests to me something different to a straight, separate, multiplayer mode. CDPR have already shown that they're toying with more inventive cyberpunk depictions, kicking around the idea of having NPCs speak in their original language, with a universal translator purchase crossing the Babel barrier.

As for the possibility of multiplayer in The Witcher 3, Bodiwski was a little more cryptic, saying only: "We're thinking about something."