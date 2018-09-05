Cyberpunk 2077 will have a photo mode

On the off-chance you missed it last week, you can finally watch the full Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay demo. Come full release, you'll also be able to take snaps of the world around you.

That's according to CD Projekt Red who, when asked specifically about the possibility of a photo mode, says "we are planning to have it".

Photo modes in games with interesting worlds are great, and, from what we've seen so far, there's plenty to explore inside Night City. We now know Devil May Cry 5 is in-line for similar treatment—and I wonder if we'll be able to recreate snaps in the style of Cyberpunk 2077's latest batch of wallpapers.

With all this talk of in-game photography, it'd be remiss of me not to highlight Andy's words on the subject. Enjoy: Take beautiful screenshots with PC's best built-in photo modes.

No concrete launch date for Cyberpunk 2077 just yet, but here's everything we know about CD Projekt Red's next RPG.