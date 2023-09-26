How and when you can get Cyberpunk 2077 Twitch drops

Cyberpunk 2077 Twitch drops let you earn free in-game items by watching your favourite streamers play. You'll need to own both the Cyberpunk 2077 base game and the Phantom Liberty expansion, and you'll need to link your GOG account to Twitch in order to claim the rewards. Don't worry, you can claim the rewards if you own the game on Steam too—I'll explain how below.

If you want the extra goodies, you'll only have a set amount of time to nab them and I've listed all the rewards, along with the dates you can get them, in this guide. With that in mind, here's how to get Cyberpunk 2077 Twitch drops, and how you can link your account if you play on Steam.

Cyberpunk 2077 Twitch drop rewards

To earn the following rewards, you need to own Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, have your GOG account link to Twitch (you can do that here), and watch participating streamers.

Here are the Twitch drops you can earn over the coming weeks:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) (Image credit: CD Projekt Red) (Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

NUS Infiltrator Pants

Start time: September 25, 7:00 am ET

September 25, 7:00 am ET End time: October 2, 17:59 pm ET

October 2, 17:59 pm ET Criteria: Watch one hour of Cyberpunk 2077 content from participating streamers.

NUS Infiltrator Boots

Start time: October 2, 18:00 pm ET

October 2, 18:00 pm ET End time: October 12, 17:59 pm ET

October 12, 17:59 pm ET Criteria: Watch one hour of Cyberpunk 2077 content from participating streamers.

NUS Infiltrator Jacket

Start time: October 12, 18:00 pm ET

October 12, 18:00 pm ET End time: October 21, 17:59 pm ET

October 21, 17:59 pm ET Criteria: Watch one hour of Cyberpunk 2077 content from participating streamers.

NUS Infiltrator Headgear

Start time: September 25, 7:00 am ET

September 25, 7:00 am ET End time: October 21, 17:59 pm ET

October 21, 17:59 pm ET Criteria: Watch one hour of Cyberpunk 2077 content from Custom Drop steamers. You can find a list here.

You can also snag yourself a new weapon if you don't mind forking out for two Twitch subscriptions to qualifying streamers during the Twitch event:

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Yasha Sniper Rifle

Start time: September 25, 7:00 am ET

September 25, 7:00 am ET End time: October 21, 17:59 pm ET

October 21, 17:59 pm ET Criteria: Buy two Twitch subscriptions (of any tier) for participating streamers.

How to link your Steam account

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Connecting Twitch to your GOG is straightforward but you'll need to do a couple of extra steps if you own Cyberpunk 2077 on Steam. First up:

Click here to link your GOG account to Twitch

Log in using your GOG login details

Click Authorise

If you play the game on Steam, you'll notice a launcher pops up whenever you hit Play. You can log in here with your GOG details which will then automatically link the game to that account. This ensures the accounts are connected so the Twitch integration for GOG will pick up on the fact that you own the game and are eligible for the rewards.

As with other Twitch drops rewards, you can track your progress by clicking your profile picture in the top right corner of the screen and looking at the Drops and Rewards section of the drop-down. Once the progress hits 100%, click on it to be taken to the page and claim your prize.

You can check that the item has arrived safely in your game by pressing G on the game's title screen, though you'll need to head to V's apartment to actually get your hands on it.