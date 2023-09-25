Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Iconic weapon locations

Out of all the Phantom Liberty weapons you can grab in the new Cyberpunk 2077 expansion, Iconic weapons are the most powerful. These unique guns and blades each come with their own special ability that massively alters the way you play. It might be something simple like Kyubi X-MOD2's extra mod slots, or something more elaborate like GRIS-GRIS's chance to upload a quick hack to an enemy when you shoot them.

I've broken them down into three sections to make things easier. World and Airdrop weapons are those you can grab around Dogtown, side gig weapons come from completing specific side quests for Mr. Hands, while the main quest ones only appear at certain points in the expansion story, depending on your choices.

Be a little more careful with that last section, since some Iconic weapons are tied to story spoilers. Otherwise, here are all the Iconic weapons I've found in Phantom Liberty so far.

World weapons

These are Iconic weapons you can find while exploring Dogtown and raiding Increased Criminal Activity gang dens, as well as the free Iconic weapons you can get for owning other CDPR games.

Sparky

Image 1 of 2 You can find Sparky in the scav den in Terra Cognita (Image credit: CD Projekt) Head right up the escalator to find it in a shop (Image credit: CD Projekt)

Weapon type: Power Sniper Rifle

Power Sniper Rifle Ability: Emits electric bolts on headshots.

You can find this gun in the Increased Criminal Activity zone in Terra Cognita in the south of Dogtown. A gang of scavs has taken over an abandoned space convention centre. Once cleared—watch out for the Arasaka Drone boss inside—head right up the escalator from the main entrance and into the shop to find it in case.

Raiju

Image 1 of 2 You can find Raiju in the Barghest base near Kress Street (Image credit: CD Projekt) Beat Ross Ulmer to get the keycard to the stash (Image credit: CD Projekt)

Weapon type: Tech Submachine Gun

Tech Submachine Gun Ability: Shots do not require charging to penetrate obstacles. Headshots have increased crit chance.

This gun is found in the Increased Criminal Activity Barghest hideout in south Dogtown, close to the Kress Street fast travel point. Fight your way inside, kill Ross Ulmer, take his access card, then use it to open the stash just through the door which he emerged from. The gun is in a case inside.

Agaou

Image 1 of 2 You can find Agaou in the Voodoo Boys hideout at Luxor High Wellness Spa (Image credit: CD Projekt) Beat Ayo Zarin to loot the weapon (Image credit: CD Projekt)

Weapon type: Axe

Axe Ability: Crit hits from throws emit a shockwave that can damage enemies.

You can get this axe by killing and looting Ayo Zarin in the Increased Criminal Activity Voodoo Boys hideout right by the Luxor High Wellness Spa fast travel point in north Dogtown. She's quite a tough boss, with both a melee and a ranged phase, so be sure to take out the other Voodoo Boys in the room first to stop them from hacking and shooting you.

Kyubi X-MOD2

Image 1 of 2 You can find Kyubi in the big pool near Golden Pacific (Image credit: CD Projekt) Look for it on a concrete block tied to a guy's legs (Image credit: CD Projekt)

Weapon type: Power Assault Rifle

Power Assault Rifle Ability: Improved handling and additional mod slots.

This gun is found at the bottom of the big circular pool of water just across the street from the Golden Pacific fast travel point in the centre of Dogtown. If you swim down, you'll find it resting on a concrete block tied to some poor guy's feet.

CUT-O-MATIC XMOD-2

Image 1 of 2 You can find CUT-O-MATIC in Terra Cognita (Image credit: CD Projekt) Look for the poor guy with the weapon sticking in his head (Image credit: CD Projekt)

Weapon type: Chainsword

Chainsword Ability: Improved handling and additional mod slots.

This melee weapon is located in Terra Cognita in south Dogtown, close to the Increased Criminal Activity scav hideout in the convention centre. When leaving the main entrance, turn right and run straight ahead, through the scaffolding, into the ravine, and past all of the buttresses until you reach the end. You'll find this chainsword stuck in the head of a guy buried up to his neck in the dirt.

Scorch

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

Weapon type: Tech Pistol

Tech Pistol Ability: Charged shots fire three rounds at once. Each deals full damage.

This weapon is free to anyone who owns both Phantom Liberty and Gwent and links their Steam account to GOG. If you do all that, it'll appear in your stash.

Gwynbleidd

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

Weapon type: Sword

Sword Ability: Deals extra damage against bosses. After rapidly killing enemies, all attacks are crits. Kills refresh this. When your health is critically low, all attacks are guaranteed crits either way.

You can get this sword for free if you own The Witcher 3 and Phantom Liberty, and link accounts between Steam and GOG.

Airdrop weapons

There are three Iconic weapons with the same unique perk that you can get randomly from the airdrop activity in Dogtown.

Alabai

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

Weapon type: Power Shotgun

Power Shotgun Ability: Chance to inflict unique burn on enemies. Shooting an enemy with this burn always deals crit damage. The more enemies affected by the burn, the more crit damage you deal at the cost of accuracy.

Taigan

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

Weapon type: Power Revolver

Power Revolver Ability: Chance to inflict unique burn on enemies. Shooting an enemy with this burn always deals crit damage. The more enemies affected by the burn, the more crit damage you deal at the cost of accuracy.

Laika

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

Weapon type: Tech Revolver

Tech Revolver Ability: Chance to inflict unique burn on enemies. Shooting an enemy with this burn always deals crit damage. The more enemies affected by the burn, the more crit damage you deal at the cost of accuracy.

Side Gig weapons

These are weapons you can get as part of the side gigs you do for Mr. Hands in Dogtown, some of which depend on the choices you make in each mission:

Cheetah

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

Weapon type: Power Pistol

Power Pistol Ability: The nearer the target, the greater the crit and bleed chance. Body shots also deal more damage.

You get this gun by killing and looting Angie in the No Easy Way Out side gig that Coach Fred contacts you about when you've been in Dogtown for a little while.

Ambition

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

Weapon type: Tech Pistol

Tech Pistol Ability: Has a unique ZetaTech scope. Hits have a chance to apply blinding and bonus damage for its duration.

You get this gun if you choose to save Hasan by calling Mr. Hands in the Prototype in the Scrapper side gig, and making sure he doesn't get sent back to Zetatech. A while after the quest is complete, Hands will send you a message saying Hasan wants to meet. When you do he'll give you this gun as thanks.

Ogou

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

Weapon type: Smart Pistol

Smart Pistol Ability: Fires a burst of two explosive rounds. Hits have a high chance of dismemberment. Each dismemberment increases crit and bleed chance.

You can get this gun during the Treating the Symptoms side gig. You need to kill and loot the Robot R MK.II boss in the final room of the Voodoo Boy's hideout. It's quite a tough boss since it'll go invisible and wake up other robots in its second phase. Make sure to use the cover around the sides of the room to pick them off.

Riskit

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

Weapon type: Power Pistol

Power Pistol Ability: When your health is very low, handling is improved and all hits are crits.

You can get this gun if you let Dante kill Bree in the Shot By Both Sides side gig that Mr. Hands contacts you about, or if you kill Dante instead. If you do the latter, Bree will put Riskit down on a crate in the room and leave it there for you to take.

Ol' Reliable

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

Weapon type: Power Revolver

Power Revolver Ability: Swapping to this weapon greatly increases headshot damage and effective range. The farther the target, the greater the headshot crit chance.

You get this weapon by killing and looting Dante in the Shot By Both Sides side gig that Mr. Hands contacts you about.

Crime Stopper

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

Weapon type: Smart Pistol

Smart Pistol Ability: Rounds have a chance to disable cyber-limbs, immobilising the enemy and increasing crit damage. Crit chance is momentarily increased after equipping this gun.

You can get this gun from the suitcase in the DA's VIP Suite on the upper floor of Heavy Hearts during the Heaviest of Hearts side gig.

Mancinella

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

Weapon type: Power Revolver

Power Revolver Ability: Headshots have a chance to apply poison. After entering combat, your stealth damage bonus remains momentarily active.

You'll get this gun from Mr. Hands for visiting him at Heavy Hearts and accepting the Run this Town quest when he calls to ask you.

Main quest weapons

These are, understandably, a bit more spoilery as they relate to the main quest, so proceed with caution. It's worth noting that, depending on your choices, only some of these weapons are available:

GRIS-GRIS

Image 1 of 3 You can find GRIS-GRIS in Slider's hideout (Image credit: CD Projekt) You'll need to keycard from the Voodoo boy's base near Luxor High Wellness Spa (Image credit: CD Projekt) You'll find GRIS-GRIS on the upper level of the server room (Image credit: CD Projekt)

Weapon type: Tech Revolver

Tech Revolver Ability: Each hit has a chance to upload a random quickhack to an enemy. The stronger the quickhack, the lower the chance.

This gun is a little more complicated to get than most. First, you have to grab the Slider's Hideout keycard that's located in the office of the Voodoo Boy's base you visit in the Treating Symptoms side gig. This is just next door to their Increased Criminal Activity hideout at Luxor High Wellness Spa. Now, head to Slider's hideout. You can either do this in the quest when you go there, or can come back afterwards. In the room where the big server boss was, head to the upper floor to find a door you can now open. The gun is in a case just inside.

Her Majesty

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

Weapon type: Power Pistol

Power Pistol Ability: While Optical Camo is active, this weapon's shots gain perfect accuracy, guaranteed headshot crits, and increased damage. It also has a unique silencer.

During the main quest, Alex will give you this gun in the safehouse right before you head off on the Black Diamond mission.

Rasetsu

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

Weapon type: Tech Sniper Rifle

Tech Sniper Rifle Ability: Charged rounds can penetrate through enemies and will bend their trajectory to hit multiple enemies at once.

You get this gun for completing the sniper nest sequence in the Black Diamond mission.

NDI Osprey

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

Weapon type: Power Sniper Rifle

Power Sniper Rifle Ability: Fires a powerful series of explosive rounds. Headshots increase damage from hip firing. Neutralising multiple enemies increases reload speed and chance to apply burning.

You can get this from the case on the left in the armoury of Alex's safehouse during the Birds With Broken Wings mission.

Wild Dog

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

Weapon type: Power Light Machine Gun

Power Light Machine Gun Ability: Repeated hits increase fire rate and crit chance. Quick melee attacks deal massive damage when ammo is empty.

If you side with Reed instead of Songbird, you can get this machine gun by killing and looting Kurt Hanson when you are escaping the stadium.

Bald Eagle

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

Weapon type: Power Revolver

Power Revolver Ability: After throwing the knife, Fang, into an enemy's leg, shooting the same leg will shred it to pieces, and return Fang to your hand. Effective against moving targets.

If you side with Reed instead of Songbird, you can get this revolver by killing and looting Kurt Hanson when you are escaping the stadium.

Fang

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

Weapon type: Knife

Knife Ability: Thrown hits cripple the target enemy, preventing their escape. Continued attacks in close combat increases damage.

If you side with Reed instead of Songbird, you can get this knife by killing and looting Kurt Hanson when you are escaping the stadium.

Murphy's Law

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

Weapon type: One-Handed Club

One-Handed Club Ability: Hits against a knocked-down enemy increase attack speed. Charged attacks deal extra damage.

If you choose to side with Songbird, you'll get this from killing and looting Murphy as you escape the stadium.

Pariah

(Image credit: CD Projekt)

Weapon type: Tech Pistol

Tech Pistol Ability: This weapon is silent. Headshots reduce charge time and increase reload speed.

You get this weapon for choosing to kill Reed and then looting him in the final quest.