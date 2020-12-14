How to collect your reward in Cyberpunk 2077's The Gig quest

Need to pick up your Cyberpunk 2077 The Gig free reward? This mission only takes a few minutes to complete, but it's well worth taking a short detour from your main jobs to pick up a generous reward from Wakako Okada. The quest requires you to visit both Wakako and a Ripperdoc called Cassius Ryder before you can claim your prize, so expect to do a spot of driving, or fast traveling for this job.

Along with a sizable stack of eddies, there's a new piece of Cyberpunk 2077 cyberware to add to your growing inventory. This item is especially useful if you plan to specialise in smart weaponry, so it's a good idea to pick it up as early as possible in your playthrough. Here's a quick walkthrough of the Cyberpunk 2077 The Gig quest.

Collect your reward from Wakako

After tracking the side job, the first thing you need to do is go and speak to Wakako. So, let's head across Night City to Westbrook, Japantown. Walk into Wakako's Pachinko Parlor and take the doorway on the left side of the kiosk to find Wakako in her office. When you mention that she still owes you for Sandra Dorsett, Wakako transfers 3380 Eurodollars into your account. She also advises that you visit a Ripperdoc, who'll have a dermo-imprint waiting for you.

Collect your free reward from Cassius Ryder

Now it's time to visit Cassius Ryder, a Ripperdoc whose clinic is in Watson, Northside. It's quite a trek across town, so you'll want to summon your vehicle, or hop along to the closest fast travel point. Speak to Cassius and take a look at his shop inventory. This opens up your cyberware menu. Click on V's Hands and then hover over the Tattoo: Tyger Claws Dermal Imprint. You can confirm this is the free reward Wakako was talking about as the item costs 0 Eurodollars. Click on the tattoo to claim the reward, and you'll complete The Gig quest.

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077 The Gig free reward

The Tattoo: Tyger Claws Dermal Imprint is a personal link that enables smart-gun compatibility. Not only does this allow you to use the smart-targeting module in smart weapons, it also directly links your optical implant to the weapon's system. This means that it offers real-time data-tracking. The implant is a nice bonus on top of the eddies Wakako already sent you. It also doubles as a sweet tattoo, so you can wield your smart Cyberpunk 2077 weapons in style.

If you're planning on using smart weapons, keep an eye out for the D5 Sidewinder assault rifle. It has self-guided micro-projectiles that are useful for clearing enemies quickly, and it has a headshot damage multiplier for when your shots are on point. Wakako previously mentioned that this dermal imprint is a Tyger Claws speciality, so receiving this reward means you've won over her trust. You can read more about this Cyberpunk 2077 gang in Chris' guide.