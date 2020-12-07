Cyberpunk 2077 on GOG will be playable through GeForce Now on launch day

In February, Nvidia announced that the Steam release of Cyberpunk 2077 will be playable on its GeForce Now service on launch day. "GeForce Now members will be able to grab their copy on Steam and play the game the moment it’s available," it said at the time.

Today GOG confirmed that its version of Cyberpunk 2077 will also be supported on GeForce Now on day one, meaning that no matter which of the two storefronts you purchase it from, you'll be able to play it through Nvidia's streaming service from the start. GOG will offer the English-language version of Cyberpunk 2077 on GeForce Now at launch, with additional languages rolling out "shortly after."

It might seem like a small point but it's relevant because of the way GeForce Now differs from streaming game services like Stadia or Luna. Rather than having its own storefront, GeForce Now enables users to stream games they own on other storefronts, like Steam or GOG. This has led to spots of confusion and controversy, as some developers and publishers have been reluctant to have their games on the platform, but it's a pretty sweet option for people with extensive digital libraries who don't want to re-buy games just so they can stream them on their old laptop when they're visiting relatives over the holidays. (Which is obviously less relevant this year than others, but you know what I mean.)

GOG also said that more GeForce Now announcements are in the works, saying, "There is more to come from this partnership, so expect more news coming in the future."

Cyberpunk 2077 comes out on December 10