Cyberpunk 2077 will be playable on GeForce Now on launch day

Cyberpunk 2077, barring further delays, is coming to PC and consoles in September. And when it does, it will also be work with Nvidia's GeForce Now streaming platform.

"Cyberpunk 2077 will be available on GeForce Now the day it’s released," Nvidia wrote in a forum post. "GeForce Now members will be able to grab their copy on Steam and play the game the moment it’s available. GeForce Now Founders members can explore the streets of Night City with RTX ON, fully optimized and instantly available, even on your Mac laptop."

🌗 Next stop: Night City. Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to GeForce NOW at launch.More info → https://t.co/DuK53ktkrh pic.twitter.com/hjNVsom58fFebruary 19, 2020

CD Projekt said last year that its Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on Google's game-streaming platform Stadia at some point in 2020, but not until after its release on PC and console. The delay of Cyberpunk's launch from April to September may have changed that situation, but a Stadia release date still hasn't been announced.

To be fair to Nvidia, it's not a perfectly equivalent situation. GeForce Now enables subscribers to use it to play games owned on other platforms, rather than having to purchase them through its own storefront as Stadia requires, which is why the announcement tells subscribers to get it on Steam first. Be that as it may, if Cyberpunk 2077 is playable on GeForce Now on launch day and not on Stadia, that's a win for Nvidia.

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to come out on PC, consoles, and GeForce Now on September 17. I've reached out to CD Projekt and Google to ask about the Stadia launch date, and will update if I receive a reply.