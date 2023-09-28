How to unlock the new Cyberpunk 2077 ending in Phantom Liberty

Though the Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 has plenty of its own endings , what you might not know is that it can unlock a brand new conclusion for the main game, depending on what you did during your time in Dogtown. After all, the way Songbird originally enlists your help is by promising a potential cure for the Silverhand relic that's ravaging V's brain.

If you're still exploring Dogtown, you might be curious about the Iconic weapons you can find through side gigs and exploration, or if you haven't gotten there yet, how to start Phantom Liberty and enter the new district. Either way, here's what you need to do in the expansion to get the new main-game ending, though be warned that this will contain spoilers for how Phantom Liberty ends.

How to unlock the new Cyberpunk 2077 ending

Image 1 of 3 It doesn't matter whether you choose to help or capture Songbird (Image credit: CD Projekt) You'll need to pick an ending where Songbird lives and is taken by the FIA (Image credit: CD Projekt) Reed will contact you after a while once he gets everything sorted for your surgery (Image credit: CD Projekt)

To get the new Phantom Liberty-specific ending for Cyberpunk 2077, you'll need to finish the expansion a certain way. It doesn't matter whether you chose to side with Songbird or Reed during the Firestarter quest; what does matter is that you pick one of the two endings where Songbird survives and is taken into custody by the FIA.

If you chose to side with Reed, that means you need to spare So Mi instead of killing her, and if you chose to help her escape, you'll need to hand her over to Reed instead of sending her to the moon. What this amounts to in narrative terms is the Neural Matrix being extracted from her and used to cure you instead.

After you complete the expansion and the credits roll, you'll start the Through Pain to Heaven quest, where you're directed to wait for Reed to contact you. After a while, he'll invite you to come see him off as he leaves Night City, and will explain that he's getting your surgery all set up. Now, you'll start the Who Wants to Live Forever quest which involves, you guessed it, more waiting. Run around Night City finishing off what side gigs you want done, because once Reed contacts you again, it'll be straight into the ending.