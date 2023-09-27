All Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty endings and how to get them

There are a surprising number of Phantom Liberty endings in Cyberpunk 2077's first-and-last expansion, and depending on which you choose, you can also unlock a new alternate ending to the main game, where you claim that cure Songbird dangled in front of you since first stepping foot in Dogtown.

Phantom Liberty is a little strange in that the most important choice in deciding the set of endings you get happens about two-thirds into the expansion, rather than at the very end. Still, there are different rewards you can grab depending on the route you take, such as certain Iconic weapons . Here are all of the Phantom Liberty endings you can choose, as well as what you need to do to make each happen.

All Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty endings

There are four endings in the Phantom Liberty expansion, though you can only access two of them each run depending on whether you choose to help Songbird or Reed in the Firestarter quest. If you choose to help Songbird escape, you'll find yourself heading to Night City spaceport, whereas if you try to capture Songbird for Reed, you'll be taking on a MaxTac convoy and delving into a Militech bunker under Dogtown.

Here are the different endings you can get:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Endings Conditions Consequences Rewards V helps Songbird go to the moon You helped Songbird escape during the Firestarter quest Songbird lives, Reed dies, you don't unlock the alternate ending to the main game You get the iconic Pariah tech pistol for killing Reed V gives Songbird to Reed You helped Songbird escape during the Firestarter quest Songbird is taken by the FIA, Reed lives, you unlock the alternate ending to the main game No rewards V kills Songbird You helped Reed try to capture Songbird in the Firestarter quest Songbird dies, Reed lives, you don't unlock the alternate ending for the main game If you grabbed the Behavioral System Component from the Cerberus robot and the bunker blueprints, you can use it to craft the iconic Erebus SMG or the Militech Canto MK.6 Cyberdeck V refuses to kill Songbird You helped Reed try to capture Songbird in the Firestarter quest Songbird is taken by the FIA, Reed lives, you unlock the alternate ending for the main game If you grabbed the Behavioral System Component from the Cerberus robot and the bunker blueprints, you can use it to craft the iconic Erebus SMG or the Militech Canto MK.6 Cyberdeck

Phantom Liberty ending 1: V helps Songbird go to the Moon

You'll need to kill Reed to get this ending
Strap Songbird into the shuttle
Make sure to grab Reed's Iconic Pariah pistol

In this ending, you help Songbird board the shuttle at Night City spaceport and go to the moon, where she has the Neural Matrix extracted and is presumably cured of her Blackwall infection.

There are two things you need to do to make this happen:

Help Songbird escape from Reed and Hansen during the Firestarter quest.

Kill Reed when he confronts you while carrying Songbird to the shuttle.

It's worth noting that Reed will shoot to kill if you get too close, so put Songbird down like he asks. No matter what you say, it's impossible to convince him to leave, so keep talking for as long as you want before shooting him in the slow-motion sequence.

After you strap Songbird into the shuttle, you can grab Reed's Iconic Pariah pistol by his body, before watching the shuttle take off. Johnny approves of any ending where you free Songbird, and the final sequence is you two chatting while overlooking the spaceport.

Phantom Liberty ending 2: V gives Songbird to Reed

Songbird reveals that the cure will only save one of you
You'll need to negotiate with Reed and agree to hand over Songbird

In this ending, you let Reed take Songbird during the confrontation at the launch pad, in exchange for agreeing to extract the Neural Matrix within her and use it to cure you. As Songbird reveals during the tram ride just before, she duped you: the cure can only be used on either you or her. The FIA will take Songbird and you won't hear from her again.

You need to do two things to make this happen:

Help Songbird escape from Reed and Hansen during the Firestarter quest.

Agree to let Reed take Songbird when he confronts you while carrying her to the shuttle.

It's worth noting you can choose to call Reed when you arrive at the launchpad on the tram, but since he's waiting at the shuttle entrance, it makes zero difference—you just have to agree to give Songbird up. This ending unlocks the alternate ending for the main game.

Phantom Liberty ending 3: V kills Songbird

Songbird will ask you to kill her
Myers won't offer you any help with a cure
You can decrypt the Cerberus chip with Yoko post-ending
Use the chip to craft Erebus or the Militech Canto MK.6 Cyberdeck.

In this ending, you pull the plug on Songbird in the core of the Militech bunker under Dogtown. After you take on MaxTac and sneak through the bunker avoiding the Cerberus robot, you'll arrive at the core, where Songbird will plead for you to put her out of her misery.

To get this ending you need to:

Help Reed try to capture Songbird in the Firestarter mission.

Choose the Kill So Mi option when you talk to her in the core of the Militech Bunker.

Reed will arrive shortly after and won't be best pleased. The same can be said for President Myers when you deliver Songbird's body to her in the desert at the entrance to Night City. Since you failed to extract Songbird alive, any chance of a cure is off the table, and you won't unlock the alternate ending.

However, if you pulled the Behavioral System Component from Cerberus and grabbed the blueprints in the bunker, you'll get a mysterious message post-ending about decrypting it. After you've taken the component to Yoko, you can use it to craft either the Iconic Erebus SMG or the Militech Canto MK.6 Cyberdeck.

Phantom Liberty ending 4: V refuses to kill Songbird

You can refuse to kill Songbird
Myers will give you a medal and offer help with a cure

In this ending, you refuse to kill Songbird in the core of the Militech bunker under Dogtown. This is definitely the most evil ending you can do since Songbird explains that she'll be lost in the Blackwall, endlessly trying to remember who she is, and is generally beyond saving.

There are two things you need to do to make this happen:

Help Reed try to capture Songbird in the Firestarter mission.

Choose the Spare So Mi option when you talk to her in the core of the Militech Bunker.

Reed will arrive and take her away. This ending plays out the same as the previous, with you heading into the desert to see Myers and deliver Songbird. The president will be a lot happier with you this time and offer help in getting you a cure, thus unlocking the alternate ending to the main game. She'll also give you a medal, which you can refuse if you want.

Same as the previous version, if you pulled the Behavioral System Component from Cerberus and grabbed the blueprints in the bunker, you'll get a quest post-ending to take it to Yoko for decryption. You can then use it to craft either the Iconic Erebus SMG or the Militech Canto MK.6 Cyberdeck.