CyberpowerPC's Core i9 desktop with an RTX 2070 Super is down to $1,499

(Image credit: CyberpowerPC)

If you've been in the market for a new gaming PC, one option from CyberpowerPC is especially interesting right now. The company's "Gamer Xtreme" PC with an Intel Core i9-9900K processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super is on sale for $1,499.00. That's a savings of $300 from the usual price of $1,800.

Most gaming desktops around this price have an Intel Core i7 or Ryzen 7 processor, paired with an RTX 2060 or 2070 graphics card. By comparison, this PC has a top-of-the-line Intel Core i9-9900K CPU with Nvidia's newest RTX 2070 Super graphics card.

On top of that, you also get 16GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD, with Windows 10 Home pre-installed. It's nice to see a pre-built PC that forgoes the usual SSD + HDD combination, and just gives you a spacious NVMe drive.

