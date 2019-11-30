Cyber Monday Nvidia deals 2019

If you're looking to upgrade to a new RTX Super card, Cyber Monday Nvidia deals are rolling over from Black Friday, and we may see some new discounts. Because the RTX Supers are new this year, we don't expect massive discounts on them, but the non-Super versions and the older 10-series cards could be discounted much more, and are still great upgrades if you're using a GPU that's several years old.

A bit of advice: Buying the most expensive GPU does not automatically mean your computer will get a massive boost in performance. Make sure you run benchmarks first on games like Red Dead Redemption 2 or the Division 2 to see what kit is right for your PC. If your CPU usage is peaking around 80-90 percent, consider upgrading it as well so that it doesn't become a performance bottleneck. An RTX 2080 Ti is going to disappoint if it's in a system that can't keep up with it.

If you're looking for mid-tier gaming performance, then have a look at the deals on GTX 10-series cards, which don't have the ray tracing tech of the RTX line but can still deliver great performance. There are also some deals on the RTX 20-series Super cards if you're looking for a high-powered GPU, though as mentioned, the best we're finding is around $30 off. We've put together a table listing Nvidia's 10 most recent GPUs below.

For more deals that can help you complete your perfect PC set-up, check out our Cyber Monday PC gaming deals guide.

Best GPU deals right now

If you have cash burning a hole in your pocket, you can get an Nvidia GPU for less than market price if you look in the right place. Below you'll find some of our best deals on Nvidia GPUs happening right now. We'll add more as we find them.

Cyber Monday Nvidia GPUs—when do they go on sale?

As Black Friday and Cyber Monday blend together, we're in the middle of the deals tornado right now. If you're hoping to get a good deal, it's a good idea to keep tabs on the prices Nvidia graphics cards all throughout Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday. Prices could fluctuate, although most retailers will typically stretch their sales right up to the edge of Christmas. You should have ample time to mull over your choices.

Another factor to consider is the various bundles that retailers tend to throw together with new hardware. With the abundance of sales and the different manufacturers making similar cards, you can almost guarantee that particular make or model of GPU that you've set your heart on will see a respectable reduction in price. It's a good idea to have a handful of alternates in mind, just in case one slips through your fingers.

Nvidia GPU MSRP

While prices for GPUs can vary somewhat based on the manufacturer, we've included a handy table here with the typical MSRPs for Nvidia's 10 most recent GPUs so you can get a better idea of how much you're saving.

GPU Model Official MSRP Current Street Price Nvidia RTX 2080 Super $700 $700-$800 Nvidia RTX 2070 Super $500 $500-$575 Nvidia RTX 2060 Super $400 $400-$450 Nvidia RTX 2080 Ti $1,000/$1,200 $1,050-$1,350 Nvidia RTX 2080 $700/$800 $600-$750 Nvidia RTX 2070 $500/$600 $420-$500 Nvidia RTX 2060 $350 $300-$360 Nvidia GTX 1070 Ti $450 $520+ Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti $280 $240-$300 Nvidia GTX 1660 $220 $200-$250 Nvidia GTX 1650 $150 $140-$175

How to save money on GPUs during Cyber Monday

With so many different sales pulling you in nearly every direction, how do you ensure that the deal you're looking at is the absolute best one? Taking the time to do some proper planning now will pay huge dividends when the deals start flying. Here is a quick list of things to cross off your to-do list before November to help you capitalize on savings without the added frustration.

1. Have a solid idea of what you need

Retailers are going to bring out their big-ticket items for Black Friday, and it can be easy to get swept up in the grandeur of it all and blow all your cash on a 2080 Ti. But is that actually going to do your rig any good in its current state? Is your CPU capable of handling all that GPU without bottlenecking performance? Unless you already have a 4K panel, you might be better served by investing in a 2060 Super or 2070 Super, which will still net you awesome performance at 1080 or 1440p but at a lower price point. You can then take those savings and put them toward a G-Sync (or G-Sync Compatible) monitor with a super-fast refresh rate and the ability to synchronize screen updates with your GPU's framerate. Consider your options carefully and you'll be in solid shape come November.

2. Know how to compare your prices

We at PC Gamer will naturally bring you as many of the absolute best Black Friday deals we can find on Nvidia GPUs. But unfortunately, we can't dictate the GPU market any more than we can predict the future. Arming yourself with the knowledge of a particular GPUs price point over time will give you a solid idea of what exactly is a good deal. Bookmarking price comparison sites like CamelCamelCamel will allow you to quickly reference the price history for any GPU and determine whether or not a retailer is really offering you a solid discount. It can be tempting to sit on a deal until it hits its lowest ever price, but our advice is to simply keep tabs on prices and to buy when you see a sale price you're willing to pay.

3. Killer Combo

Always keep your eye out for package deals and mail-in rebates. Several retailers will often package their graphics cards with motherboards and other hardware, along with games, to sweeten the deal. Sometimes you'll need to input a special code to take advantage of a deal at check out. All of these are things that aren't necessarily made transparent through pure price comparison, so take time to weigh the options and read the fine print before you checkout.