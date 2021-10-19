Cyber Monday Gaming Laptop deals 2021: notebook discounts even before the big day

Early Cyber Monday laptop deals Jump straight to the deals you want...

1. Gaming Laptops

2. Office Laptop

There should be some seriously impressive Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals available across a host of different retailers as we head into the sales silly season. While desktop GPUs are being snatched up by bots and crypto miners, laptops haven't been hit quite so hard, and there are plenty of fantastic gaming laptops out there at tempting prices.

What you want to look for in a gaming laptop in 2021 is, ideally, one of the latest GPUs, such as Nvidia's RTX 30-series. You can find some older models with RTX 20-series still kicking around, though we don't recommend paying over the odds for one when something better is about for less. You'll also want to consider newer CPUs, many of which come with greater core counts than the usual four-core lot.

Shipping is going to be a real logistical challenge during the big shopping days this year, so I wouldn't be surprised if the bulk of the gaming laptop deals have already been released into the wild in order to get them out sooner. Though there may still be more laptops to come from the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, and Newegg as the sales develop. With other potential surprises from Walmart too.

Below are all the best gaming laptop deals we've found so far, or which have been discovered through our automatic deals widgets. We'll continue to update this page as we head into Black Friday and Cyber Monday, adding the best deals to the top and removing deals that have expired.

When will Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals start to appear? Black Friday is officially November 26 this year, which means Cyber Monday is on November 29. We suspect manufacturers will try and pre-empt the rush of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals by rolling out their own events throughout the month. That means we could see deals popping up from the likes of Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Razer, and more as early as the end of October/start of November.

What to look out for in a Cyber Monday gaming laptop The best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals will deliver high-performance hardware for a knockdown price, or at the very least not come with an overly inflated price tag. But it doesn't automatically scan that just because something has a three-figure discount that it will be worth the money. You need to keep an eye on what parts are being used, what else you get for your cash, and whether it's actually right for you. Things are tough for PC gaming hardware, as it stands today. But companies are still aiming to shift stock so expect some discounts on current-gen kit. Don't be fooled into parting with money for anything beyond the last generation of GPUs, however. It's unlikely there'll be a laptop with an Nvidia 10-series graphics card inside it that's worth buying this Cyber Monday, unless you can find a wonderfully cheap deal. Keep an eye out for storage, and memory size too. That's most true at the low end of the market, where manufacturers may aim to keep prices low by using single sticks of memory and therefore halving the potential memory bandwidth. That might not be a problem in the very cheapest of gaming laptops, however, where the GPU will make the most difference to your experience.

Early Cyber Monday Gaming Laptop Deals

Our magic price searching bots are all over the web, tracking down the best prices all the time. That means this list will be regularly curated multiple times each day

Early Cyber Monday Office Laptop deals

Our magic price searching bots are all over the web, tracking down the best prices all the time. That means this list will be regularly curated multiple times each day