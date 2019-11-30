Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals 2019

Where to find Cyber Monday deals Amazon - All the things

We're bringing you all the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals for 2019, whatever your price range. Earlier this week we saw great savings on a range of gaming laptops, from powerful machines featuring some of the best graphics cards like the RTX 2070, to more modest, lightweight laptops perfect for 1080p gaming on the go. With Cyber Monday traditionally offering more tech-oriented sales, we're expecting the best gaming laptop deals to continue.

Choosing a Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal is often about balancing performance, price and design. If you want a machine that can satisfy all three, you'll likely be needing to spend somewhere between $1,000 to $3,000. If you're prepared to compromise, though, there are plenty of budget laptops that utilise graphics cards like the GTX 1650, which are still great for less system intensive games like Overwatch or Fortnite.

If you're looking for more from your gaming laptop, though, you can also grab good deals on systems that feature RTX 2060 or 2070 graphics cards and an i7 processor. These will happily take on any modern game you want to throw at them, and are also perfectly suited for 144Hz displays.

You'll find the best Cyber Monday gaming laptops deals below, and we'll be updating with bigger and better deals as they happen. If you want more PC kit, here are all our Cyber Monday PC gaming deals.

Top 5 gaming laptop deals

Best gaming laptop deals right now

Here are our top picks for the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals right now, before the sales mania is in full swing. Some might be cheaper on Cyber Monday itself, and some may not. Keep an eye out for a model that suits your needs.

Acer Predator Helios 300 | $928.99 (save $160)

This version of the Acer Predator Helios 300 with a Core i7-9750H processor and GTX 1660 Ti graphics card is $160 below the usual price right now.View Deal

HP Omen Gaming Laptop | $1050 (save $350)

A powerful mid-range laptop with a 144Hz screen and decent components including the RTX 2060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD.View Deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus M | $1,749.99 (save $250)

This is one of the few RTX 2070 laptops on sale right now, at $250 below the usual price. While still a bit pricey, the laptop does have an ultra-thin design.View Deal

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II | $1,399 (save $400)

This is one of the few RTX 2070 laptops on sale right now, at $400 below the usual price. This isn't the Max-Q version either, so you can expect some stellar performance with this beast.View Deal

HP Gaming Laptop | $449.99 (Save $100)

This entry-level gaming laptop includes an AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050. It'll be limited to low settings and 30 fps on newer games, but it's a great price. At other retailers, this laptop goes for between $520 and $580.View Deal

Non-gaming Cyber Monday laptops for sale

We're collecting all the best deals from across the web for PC gaming, from the latest graphics cards to the most comfortable gaming chairs, and everything in-between. Stay tuned to PC Gamer all through Cyber Monday for up to the minute savings.

When will the Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals end?

If you're looking to buy a Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal now really is the time. It's Cyber Monday on December 2, but the deals are in full force right now. Do you wait until actual Monday to buy? It's a lottery: some deals will be better, some not as good, and they will be very different. So there's no guarantee you'll get the laptop you want. Now is very much the time to strike in terms of specs, though, as the laptops we've seen this year have been better value than any previous Cyber Monday sale, so keep that in mind.

How to save money on gaming laptops during Cyber Monday

With the deluge of deals that ooze out of every major retailer every Cyber Monday, narrowing down your choice of laptop to a single one can seem like an overwhelming task. But there are a few ways you can prepare ahead of time so you can cut through the noise and find exactly, or close to, what you are looking for.

1. Figure out what's important

What are your must-haves when shopping for your next gaming laptop? What are some components or features that you are willing to compromise on so you don't spend as much money? You can write out a list if you think that will help, but knowing what matters the most to you in a gaming laptop can help you figure out the right price point in advance and hone in on getting something you won't regret spending your money on. Does a better GPU matter more than a display greater than 1080p? Only you will know what will make you happy. Read some reviews if that helps, too.

2. Bookmark price comparison websites

We work around the clock throughout Cyber Monday to post the best possible deals we can find, but sometimes it's helpful to bookmark sites like CamelCamelCamel to know if you are really getting the best deal possible. CamelCamelCamel will show you price histories of any item on Amazon, so you can see if you are getting the possible deal for what's listed on the product page. The price may not ever reach its 'lowest price ever' ever again, but could still be a screamin' deal if it's within $10 or $20 of that lowest price.

3. Look out for bundle deals and other extras

Retailers bring out all sorts of bundle deals during Cyber Monday, especially when it comes to PC hardware. They may be few and far between for gaming laptops, but it's not unheard of to have a laptop come with a game code or two, or with peripherals like gaming mice. Other extras can include mail-in rebates, which can save you some extra cash if one retailer is offering rebates and another one isn't for the same item.

