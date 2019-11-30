Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals 2019

Where to find Cyber Monday deals
We're bringing you all the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals for 2019, whatever your price range. Earlier this week we saw great savings on a range of gaming laptops, from powerful machines featuring some of the best graphics cards like the RTX 2070, to more modest, lightweight laptops perfect for 1080p gaming on the go. With Cyber Monday traditionally offering more tech-oriented sales, we're expecting the best gaming laptop deals to continue.
Choosing a Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal is often about balancing performance, price and design. If you want a machine that can satisfy all three, you'll likely be needing to spend somewhere between $1,000 to $3,000. If you're prepared to compromise, though, there are plenty of budget laptops that utilise graphics cards like the GTX 1650, which are still great for less system intensive games like Overwatch or Fortnite.
If you're looking for more from your gaming laptop, though, you can also grab good deals on systems that feature RTX 2060 or 2070 graphics cards and an i7 processor. These will happily take on any modern game you want to throw at them, and are also perfectly suited for 144Hz displays.
You'll find the best Cyber Monday gaming laptops deals below, and we'll be updating with bigger and better deals as they happen. If you want more PC kit, here are all our Cyber Monday PC gaming deals.
Top 5 gaming laptop deals
- HP Omen gaming laptop with GTX 1660 Ti, headset, and mouse:
was $1,399.99now $949.00 at Walmart
- Asus 17.3" gaming laptop with 1660 Ti:
was $1,399.99, now $899.99 at Best Buy
- Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531 gaming laptop with RTX 2080 Max-Q:
was $2,399.99, now $2,199.99 at Amazon
- HP 15.6" gaming laptop with 1050:
was $649.99, now $449.99 at Best Buy
- Lenovo Legion Y540 gaming laptop with RTX 2060:
was $1,599.00,now $1,229.00 at B&H Photo
Best gaming laptop deals right now
Here are our top picks for the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals right now, before the sales mania is in full swing. Some might be cheaper on Cyber Monday itself, and some may not. Keep an eye out for a model that suits your needs.
HP Omen | 15.6" 144Hz IPS | Core i7-9750H | GTX 1660 Ti 6GB | $950 ($450 off)
A powerful mid-range laptop with a 144Hz screen and decent components that also comes with a free headset and gaming mouse. Quality bundle.
Gigabyte AERO 15 | 15.6" 144Hz | Core i9-8950HK | RTX 2070 | $1999.99 (save ~$200)
This super high-end laptop has an Intel Core i9 processor, an RTX 2070 graphics card, a 1TB NVMe SSD, and a 15-inch 144Hz screen. Was $100 cheaper yesterday, so keep an eye on it.
Lenovo Ideapad L340 | 15.6" IPS | Core i5-9300H | GTX 1650 4GB | $599.99 (save $100)
While the Legion laptops are Lenovo's premium gaming machines, this entry-level IdeaPad has enough graphical horsepower for games like Overwatch, The Sims, and Fortnite.
Acer Predator Helios 300 | $928.99 (save $160)
This version of the Acer Predator Helios 300 with a Core i7-9750H processor and GTX 1660 Ti graphics card is $160 below the usual price right now.
HP Omen Gaming Laptop | $1050 (save $350)
A powerful mid-range laptop with a 144Hz screen and decent components including the RTX 2060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD.
Asus ROG Zephyrus M | $1,749.99 (save $250)
This is one of the few RTX 2070 laptops on sale right now, at $250 below the usual price. While still a bit pricey, the laptop does have an ultra-thin design.
ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II | $1,399 (save $400)
This is one of the few RTX 2070 laptops on sale right now, at $400 below the usual price. This isn't the Max-Q version either, so you can expect some stellar performance with this beast.
Asus ROG Strix SCAR II | 17.3" 60Hz | Core i7-8750H | RTX 2070 | $1,500
This is one of the cheapest laptops currently available with an RTX 2070. If you need more horsepower than the handful of GTX 1660 Ti laptops already on sale offer, this is a great option.
HP Gaming Laptop | $449.99 (Save $100)
This entry-level gaming laptop includes an AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050. It'll be limited to low settings and 30 fps on newer games, but it's a great price. At other retailers, this laptop goes for between $520 and $580.
Razer Blade 15 (2019) | 15.6" 144Hz | Core i7-8750H | RTX 2070 Max-Q | $2,099 ($500 off)
The Razer Blade 15 is one of our top picks for a gaming laptop, and this one will boss most games and work tasks.
Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531 | RTX 2080 Max-Q | Core i7-8750H | $2,199.99 at Amazon (save $200)
Looking for the power of a desktop gaming PC with all the portability a laptop offers? This one combines the best of both worlds, now at its lowest price ever.
Lenovo Legion Y540 | 15.6" 144Hz IPS | Core i7-9750H | RTX 2060 | $1,229 (save $370)
While Legion laptops aren't the cheapest, you get good hardware in them, so the quality is excellent. This is actually a very competitive price for a 2060-powered laptop.
View Deal
Asus 17.3" gaming Laptop| 1660 Ti | i7-9750H | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $899.99 at Best Buy (save $500)
A big saving on a great gaming laptop, with a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a Core i7 processor.
MSI GL63 | 15.6" 60Hz | Core i7-8750H | GTX 1650 | $799 ($100 off)
It's rare you find a decent i7 laptop with one of the newer Nvidia cards for less than $800.
Non-gaming Cyber Monday laptops for sale
HP Pavilion 15z touch laptop | Ryzen 5 3500U | 16GB RAM | 256GB SSD | $429.99 (save $870)
At full price we'd ignore this entry-level laptop, but if you need a something for office or school tasks, this is a good deal. You can play games that aren't graphically demanding, such as Slay the Spire, with its integrated graphics.
HP ENVY Laptop -13t | 13.3" | Core i7-8565U | $649.99 (save $350)
It's got onboard graphics [shudder] and a 256GB SSD, but it weighs just 2.59 lbs.
Acer Aspire | 15.6" | Core i5-8250U | 8GB DDR4 | 256GB SSD | $399 (save $229)
Walmart has this Core i5 lightweight for a bargain. Beware the 8 GB RAM, but laptops don't come much cheaper.
We're collecting all the best deals from across the web for PC gaming, from the latest graphics cards to the most comfortable gaming chairs, and everything in-between. Stay tuned to PC Gamer all through Cyber Monday for up to the minute savings.
When will the Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals end?
If you're looking to buy a Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal now really is the time. It's Cyber Monday on December 2, but the deals are in full force right now. Do you wait until actual Monday to buy? It's a lottery: some deals will be better, some not as good, and they will be very different. So there's no guarantee you'll get the laptop you want. Now is very much the time to strike in terms of specs, though, as the laptops we've seen this year have been better value than any previous Cyber Monday sale, so keep that in mind.
How to save money on gaming laptops during Cyber Monday
With the deluge of deals that ooze out of every major retailer every Cyber Monday, narrowing down your choice of laptop to a single one can seem like an overwhelming task. But there are a few ways you can prepare ahead of time so you can cut through the noise and find exactly, or close to, what you are looking for.
1. Figure out what's important
What are your must-haves when shopping for your next gaming laptop? What are some components or features that you are willing to compromise on so you don't spend as much money? You can write out a list if you think that will help, but knowing what matters the most to you in a gaming laptop can help you figure out the right price point in advance and hone in on getting something you won't regret spending your money on. Does a better GPU matter more than a display greater than 1080p? Only you will know what will make you happy. Read some reviews if that helps, too.
2. Bookmark price comparison websites
We work around the clock throughout Cyber Monday to post the best possible deals we can find, but sometimes it's helpful to bookmark sites like CamelCamelCamel to know if you are really getting the best deal possible. CamelCamelCamel will show you price histories of any item on Amazon, so you can see if you are getting the possible deal for what's listed on the product page. The price may not ever reach its 'lowest price ever' ever again, but could still be a screamin' deal if it's within $10 or $20 of that lowest price.
3. Look out for bundle deals and other extras
Retailers bring out all sorts of bundle deals during Cyber Monday, especially when it comes to PC hardware. They may be few and far between for gaming laptops, but it's not unheard of to have a laptop come with a game code or two, or with peripherals like gaming mice. Other extras can include mail-in rebates, which can save you some extra cash if one retailer is offering rebates and another one isn't for the same item.
Expired laptop deals
Asus ROG Strix Hero III | 17.3" 144Hz | Core i7-9750H | RTX 2060 | $1,449.99 (save $210)
This is a good deal on an RTX 2060 laptop, giving you the power of ray-tracing on the go. It's $210 off the usual price.