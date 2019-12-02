Last-minute Cyber Monday deals under $50

Getting $200 off a fancy display on Cyber Monday is nice if you're in the market for one, but today is also an excellent day to replace or upgrade the smaller stuff. I genuinely can't imagine playing Rainbow Six Siege with anything other than the Razer Deathadder Elite I've been using for years—which I'm pretty sure I bought at full price—and it's just $25 right now. If you're looking to ditch a cheap mouse or, heaven forbid, a membrane keyboard, you can upgrade for under $50 today.

It's normal for the price of peripherals like mice and controllers to fluctuate throughout the year, but Black Friday and Cyber Monday typically mark low points. Xbox One wireless controllers frequently sold for over $50 in 2019, for instance, and right now they're $40. We've seen them for slightly cheaper during brief flash sales, but only by a couple dollars.

We expect some of these deals to persist after Cyber Monday, but some have a hard stop at the end of the day, and stock may start to dwindle soon for others. Based on previous years, the prices on these peripherals probably aren't going to get any lower in 2019, though you may see the same discounts repeated later in December or early next year.

Razer Blackwidow Ultimate | $49.99 (save $60)

The Blackwidow frequently goes on sale, but did sell for $93.40 on Amazon earlier this year, the typical low-end for reputable mechanical keyboards. At a cent under $50, this is a great price for a full-sized, water resistant mechanical keyboard.View Deal

Xbox One Wireless Bluetooth Controller | $39.99 (save $20)

A great Bluetooth controller for racing games, platformers, and Rocket League aerials. We're not sure how long this deal will last, but some color schemes are already low in stock.View Deal

Razer Base Station Chroma Headset Stand |$44.99 (save $15)

A headset stand with a few USB ports is a nice way to tidy up your desk. Does it need to also glow in sync with your games and other hardware? No, but it's a Razer product so it does. Deal ends today.View Deal

SSDs for under $60

These 500GB SSDs didn't quite make it under the $50 mark, but we've snuck them in rather than excluding them on a technicality. While we advise you to look for 1TB drives—games are big, and only getting bigger—500GB will be enough to store Windows and a bunch of smaller games. If you're installing behemoths like Red Dead Redemption 2, which asks for 150GB on its own, you may have to do some juggling between your SSD and a hard drive. On a budget, though, these make great, quick upgrades for any PC.

