Cuphead's long-awaited and much-delayed DLC gets a firm release date

Announced back in 2018, Cuphead's The Delicious Last Course DLC has been delayed several times from its original 2019 launch window. But it looks like we finally have a concrete date: The Delicious Last Course hits all platforms on June 30, 2022.

That's still a while off, but the trailer above demonstrates it'll be well-worth the wait. And besides, those gorgeous animations don't draw themselves.

"Brothers Cuphead and Mugman are joined by the clever, adventurous Ms. Chalice for a rollicking adventure on a previously undiscovered Inkwell Isle," so reads the description. Ms. Chalice will have her own unique abilities to master, and the DLC will also feature new weapons, magical charms, and "a new cast of fearsome, larger than life bosses."

Cuphead is also getting a Netflix adaptation, which was expected to debut some time this year. In true Cuphead style, it doesn't look like that deadline will be met. It will star Wayne Brady of Whose Live Is It Anyway? fame as King Dice.

Our reviewer Chris loved Cuphead upon its release all the way back in 2017. "Not just for the masochists, Cuphead is a demanding but supremely rewarding modern 2D shooter that looks and sounds fantastic," he wrote.