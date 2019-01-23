Crucial's 500GB MX500 SSD is just $58 right now, an all-time low

The Crucial MX500 is one of the best SSDs for gaming, since it offers near-identical performance to Samsung's Evo drives, but at cheaper prices. Now you can get the 500GB model for $57.99 at multiple retailers. That's the lowest recorded price yet, according to the Amazon price history.

The MX500 uses Micron 3D NAND storage, with sequential reads/writes up to 560/510 MB/s and random reads/writes up to 95k/90k. The 500GB model is a popular option, particularly after the recent price drops, and it comes with a five-year warranty.

You can buy the MX500 from multiple retailers at the links below.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.