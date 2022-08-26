Creative Assembly teases a new third-person 'action project'

Audio player loading…

Creative Assembly, who you'll mostly know for the impossible breadth and depth of its library of strategy games, has announced that it's working on a new project to "sit alongside Total War, Hyenas and the studio’s other yet-to-be announced project". What's more, it's specifically looking for help from developers "with experience working on third-person titles using the Unreal 5 engine".

The new project was announced in a post released earlier today on the Creative Assembly website (opens in new tab). It's all pretty mysterious, though. Aside from saying that a new project is underway and implying that it's going to be a third-person title, the studio says it'll be keeping shtum about further details for a while yet.

In a bid to reassure strategy fans that might worry about one of the genre's most stalwart devs branching out, the announcement concludes with a statement that Creative Assembly's Sofia studio will continue to maintain a team dedicated to working on future Total War projects.

Personally, I'm more excited about the prospect of Creative Assembly getting experimental than I am for yet another Total War entry. I'm a sucker for grand strategy, but for whatever reason the more military-focused games they put out have never grabbed me quite as firmly as the expansive diplomatic and political simulations that you get from Paradox. On the other hand, Alien: Isolation (opens in new tab) was one of my favourite experiences of the last ten years. Here's hoping that the studio can pull off that trick again with whatever this third-person title turns out to be.

This new project isn't the only non-strategy product that Creative Assembly has in the pipeline. It's currently accepting signups for the alpha of Hyenas (opens in new tab), a new multiplayer shooter that promises zero-G battles, fast-paced battles, and… "epic merch"? Sure, okay. I might just wait and see what this other project is, if I'm honest.