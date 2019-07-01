Corsair's M55 RGB Pro ambidextrous mouse is just $28 right now

(Image credit: Corsair)

If you're in the market for the best gaming mouse and you don't want to spend too much money, this might be the deal for you. The Corsair M55 RGB Pro wired mouse is on sale for $27.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, a $12 reduction from the original MSRP. This is the mouse's first sale, as it was just released last month.

The M55 Pro is equipped with a 12,400 DPI sensor for high-accuracy tracking, a braided USB cable, Omron switches under the primary buttons, and an ambidextrous design. All the buttons are reprogrammable using Corsair's CUE desktop application, and the RGB logo is customizable.

In our review of the M55 RGB Pro, we wrote, "This mouse will serve you well, but it’s Omron switches are very slightly resistant—a colleague described it as 'spongey'. In addition, I found the scroll wheel harder to reach with my fingertip grip than it should have been. But that’s it; for the most part, the M55 is comfortable and responsive for everything from twitch-shooters like Apex Legends to action-adventure games."

There's a chance that we might see a better discount among the Amazon Prime Day PC deals, but if you need to get a mouse now, this isn't a bad option at all.

