Corsair's M55 RGB gaming mouse is just $24 right now

You don't have to spend a lot of money to get a decent gaming mouse. Corsair's M55 RGB Pro mouse covers all the basics, and most importantly, it's only $23.99 right now on Newegg. That's a discount of $7 from the usual price of around $30.

The M55 RGB Pro has an ambidextrous design, so it works equally well in left and right-handed use. All the basic features you would expect from a gaming mouse are here, including a button for switching between DPI modes, a few programmable buttons (which can be mapped to macros using Corsair's desktop software), and a durable lightweight construction.

In our review of the M55 RGB Pro, we wrote: "This mouse will serve you well, but it’s Omron switches are very slightly resistant—a colleague described it as 'spongey'. In addition, I found the scroll wheel harder to reach with my fingertip grip than it should have been. But that’s it; for the most part, the M55 is comfortable and responsive for everything from twitch-shooters like Apex Legends to action-adventure games."

Corsair M55 RGB Pro Mouse | $23.99 (save ~$7)

This is a great price for a solid mouse, but if it's not quite what you're looking for, go check out our full list of recommendations for the best gaming mouse. You might find something more your style over there.