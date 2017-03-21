Corsair tackles RGB memory with a Vengeance

Yes folks, even RAM can have native RGB lighting. While the options are a bit scarce at the moment, you can add Corsair to the list of memory makers who have jumped on the bandwagon with its new Vengeance RGB DDR4 memory line. No surprise there, since Corsair was showing off this RAM at CES earlier this year.

There are no wires to fuss with—high luminosity RGB LEDs are integrated into every module. And of course users can control the lighting through Corsair's Link utility, assuming motherboard compatibility.

"Vengeance RGB’s Corsair Link software control is compatible with a wide range of Intel DDR4 platforms, from dual-channel Z270 and Z170 to quad-channel X99, with more boards adding compatibility every week and AMD Ryzen support planned soon," Corsair says.

Lighting effects are also compatible with third-party motherboard software designed for this sort of thing, or at least they will be. Gigabyte is the first to offer Vengeance RGB support through its RGB Fusion app, which allows users to synchronize memory and motherboard lighting, while support from other motherboard makers is expected soon.

To kick things off, Corsair is offering its Vengeance RGB memory in 16GB (2x8GB), 32GB (4x8GB), and 64GB (8x8GB) kits at either 2,666MHz or 3,000MHz, depending on the kit. They're not exactly cheap, though:

Corsair Vengeance RGB 16GB DDR4-2666: $170

Corsair Vengeance RGB 32GB DDR4-2666: $340

Corsair Vengeance RGB 32GB DDR4-3000: $305

Corsair Vengeance RGB 64GB DDR4-2666: $680

Notice that the 32GB DDR4-3000 kits is less expensive than the slower clocked 32GB DDR4-2666 kit. Interestingly enough, the higher frequency memory also has a tighter CAS latency (CL15 versus CL16).

Corsair says it will introduce more capacities and frequencies soon. In the meantime, the above kits are available now.

It seems that everything aimed at gamers sports RGB lighting these days, along with overall funky designs. However, for a long while memory has been the exception. That is starting to change. G.Skill rolled out an RGB memory line back in December, and Geil beat both companies to the punch, though its kits require an external power connector.

If you're into the RGB craze, check out our beginner's guide to lighting up your PC. We also have recommendations on the best RGB lighting kits.