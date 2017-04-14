Corsair M65 Pro RGB optical gaming mouse is on sale for $40

Is your old mouse on its last legs? If you're ready to euthanize your rodent and replace it with something new, you should take a look at Corsair's M65 Pro RGB. Several online vendors currently have it on sale for $40, down from its original selling price of $60.

Corsair's M65 Pro RGB features a 12,000 dpi PMW3360 optical sensor housed in an aircraft-grade aluminum chassis that is lightweight and durable. If you feel it's too light, you can you can customize the weight and also adjust the center of gravity.

There are eight programmable buttons on the M65 Pro RGB, including an optimized sniper button on the left side for on-the-fly dpi adjustments. The two main clickers uses Omron switches, and the high mass scroll wheel consists of a rubberized exterior wrapped around a metallic core.

Using the Corsair Utility Engine (CUE) utility, you can map buttons, program macros, customize the color scheme, and save gaming profiles.

You can grab the M65 Pro RGB on sale in black or white direct from Corsair or from Best Buy, Newegg, or Amazon. Also be sure to check our picks for the best gaming mice and best wireless gaming mice.

