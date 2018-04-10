Corsair dresses up its latest premium DDR4 memory kits in spiffy white LEDs

Corsair is known to offer 'Special Edition' versions of its Dominator Platinum DDR4 memory kits, like the Torque SKU it released last year. There was also the themed memory kit it developed in collaboration with Asus ROG two years ago. So what's in store for 2018? Apparently a white LED kit.

The company's new Dominator Platinum Special Edition Contrast retains the premium focus of previous SE kits, but with a "crisp monochrome look" with an integrated white LED top bar. They're also individually numbered.

"Dominator Platinum Special Edition Contrast is built to standout when it comes to performance, just as much as styling. Available in both dual and quad-channel kits, every module is rated for 3,466MHz using carefully screened and selected Samsung memory modules, ready to push the latest Intel platforms to their limits," Corsair says.

The kits also feature 10-layer PCBs and DHX cooling technology, which stands for Dual-path Heat eXchange. This consists of using an extra copper PCB layer that connects to the heatsink, among other design elements (check out a breakdown of DHX cooling here ).

There are two kits available, both offering 32GB total memory and both DDR4-3466 kits. The only difference between the two is the number of modules. One consists of 2x16GB (CMD32GX4M2C3466C16W) modules and costs $440 (£400) and the other consists of 4x8GB (CMD32GX4M4C3466C16W) modules and is more expensive at $480 (£435). Both require 1.2V with latencies set at 16-18-18-36.