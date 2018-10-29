Corpse Party: Book of Shadows, a grisly Japanese slasher game, is now on Steam and GOG

Corpse Party, "a grisly horror game set in a ghost-infested Japanese high school, with a branching story and lots of ways to end up dead," officially came to PC a couple years ago. The platform transition was a little confusing—not even publisher Xseed seemed entirely certain about what it would and would not include—but owners on Steam and GOG seem pretty happy with it.

The follow-up, Corpse Party: Book of Shadows, went live on both platforms today, and it too sounds like a bewildering affair. "An anthology series that serves as a Corpse Party sequel, prequel, midquel, and alternate universe tale all in one, Corpse Party: Book of Shadows is a horror/adventure game developed by MAGES. (formerly 5pb. Games) and published under the supervision of the original series creators at Team GrisGris," the Steam listing says.

"Corpse Party: Book of Shadows builds upon the events of the first game, exploring or re-exploring past incidents, characters, and points of view, and allowing the player to escape many of the deaths that occurred previously, thus steering them toward all-new (albeit not necessarily better) outcomes."

Got all that? The game also promises to live up to (and quite possibly exceed) the blood-and-guts standard set by its predecessor: It features "excessive violence and gore depicted via full-screen art stills, textual descriptions, and Japanese-language voice-acting, specifically including the mutilation, torture, and murder of children," plus under-dressed and/or tied up "female anime-style characters," and "numerous examples of foul language," including "heavy swears." (You know the one I mean.)

Corpse Party: Book of Shadows is available now, and on Halloween-appropriate sale for $13.49, on Steam and GOG.