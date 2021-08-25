Cooler Master's 'no-nonsense' mechanical gaming keyboard is back down to $48

Cooler Master's CK552 is a relatively affordable gaming keyboard with mechanical key switches, but that doesn't mean you should resign yourself to paying full price. It goes on sale every so often. Right now is one of those times, with Woot (owned by Amazon) selling it for just $47.99.

That's $32 below its $79.99 list price. And in case you're wondering, the answer is 'yes', this is a new condition item, not refurbished or recertified. So it is the same as buying it anywhere else (including Amazon), just cheaper, with free standard shipping to boot if you're a Prime member.

Cooler Master pitches the CG552 as a "no-nonsense, no compromise" keyboard that covers the core essentials. It starts with the mechanical keyboard switches—this model sports Gateron Red switches, which are linear, meaning the key action is smooth and consistent. For the most part, red switches by any brand are aimed at gamers who want fast action with minimal resistance (there's no tactile bump in the middle of a key press).

I prefer obnoxiously loud blue switches myself, but if you like a quieter and smoother ride, Reds will do you just fine.

This is also a full-size keyboard sporting a brushed aluminum deck and an attractive 'floating' key design. Other amenities include customizable per-key RGB lighting, on-the-fly controls without having to use software (like macro recording), and built-in memory (512KB) to store your settings on the keyboard.

Cooler Master eschewed some things at this price point, like dedicated media controls (they reside as secondary function key controls) and a USB pass-through. But to get per-key RGB lighting and aluminum construction for less than $50 is pretty damn good.

So are the reviews, both user and professional. You can hit up Google (or Bing or DuckDuckGo or whatever) to see what I mean, but by and large, people like this keyboard. And you can't argue with the price.