Cooler Master's Hyper 212 Black RGB is a choice chip chiller for chump change

Cooler Master's Hyper 212 cooler - in one its forms - has been a long time favourite of ours. And right now, it's on sale at Newegg for just $30 . For that price you get an RGB fan, great looks and LGA 1700 support, so its ready to use with any modern processor.

The Cooler Master Hyper 212 has seen many updates over the years. It was originally launched way back in 2011! But that doesn't mean its an old lump of metal. Far from it. Its heatpipes have been updated, its got a subtle black colour, and of course, it's been upgraded with RGB support.

Now that it includes LGA 1700 support, you can use it to cool pretty much every mainstream desktop CPU, though it's important to pair it with the right system. Cooling a 5950X or 12900K is a step beyond it. But, if you've got just about anything below that, it will do the job. Got a 12600K? 5800X? They'll be fine.

Do note that it might get a a bit noisy with those higher TDP processors under a heavy load, so perhaps the Hyper 212 is better suited to an i5 or something like a 5600X to really have it performing at its best, while remaining quiet.

It's not the first time the Hyper 212 RGB Black Edition has been this cheap, but this price tends to happen during the peak Black Friday or Prime Day type sales. But any time is a good time to buy a CPU cooler when they're on sale, especially if you're stuck with a barely adequate stock cooler.

If you're after something a bit beefier for a high core count CPU, or you need to keep your chip chilled during some serious crunching, check out our Best CPU Air Coolers list. There's something to suit every CPU.

On the other hand, if all-in-one liquid cooling is more your style, we've made a list of our favourites AIO coolers. Jumping up to AIO cooling adds expense though. Spending just $30 on a Hyper 212 RGB Black edition frees up a lot of money to spend elsewhere on your system.