Cooler Master launches low-profile MasterLiquid 120 and 240

Just as AMD gets set to release Ryzen, Cooler Master has a couple of new liquid coolers available that support the AM4 socket. Cooler Master's new MasterLiquid 240 and MasterLiquid 120 also support Kaby Lake, along with a range of other processors and sockets. What makes these coolers unique, however, are their low profile designs.

Both models use the same waterblock and low-profile dual chamber pump with a fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) construction. According to Cooler Master, this design resists a broad range of chemicals and is unaffected by moisture or immersion in water. Cooler Master also says the pump is lightweight and impervious to oxidation and corrosion.

The pump and waterblock assembly attach to the radiator with sleeved FEP tubing. Both models come with two fans—the MasterLiquid 120 features a push-pull setup with a fan on each side of the radiator, while the MasterLiquid 240 places both fans on the inside of the radiator.

The chart above shows where these coolers fall in Cooler Master's lineup, which is below the Pro and Maker models, but above the company's Lite products.

Cooler Master has set MSRPs at £70 for the MasterLiquid 120 and £80 for the MasterLiquid 240 (we're waiting to hear back on U.S. pricing). The company also says they're available to purchase now, though it may take some time for online retailers to update their product listings.

In the meantime, Newegg has the MasterLiquid Pro 240 on sale for $75 and the MasterLiquid Pro 120 for $60, both prices after $20 mail-in-rebate.

Update: Cooler Master tells us it set MSRPs for the MasterLiquid Pro 240 and MasterLiquid Pro 120 in the U.S. at $70 and $80, respectively.

