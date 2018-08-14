Cooler Master launches its largest all-in-one liquid CPU cooler to date

Go big or go home, right? Cooler Master has chosen the former with its new MasterLquid ML360R, its largest all-in-one liquid cooler with a 360mm radiator to help keep temperatures in check.

As with a growing number of modern coolers (and hardware in general), the MasterLiquid ML360R features RGB lighting, in this case on both the fans and water block. Cooler Master says it's "certified compatible with Asus, MSI, and ASRock" motherboards. It also features a new addressable RGB controller for use with motherboards that are not equipped with RGB headers.

"The MasterLiquid ML360R RGB features Cooler Master’s newly designed pump with 12 addressable RGB LEDs on the water block and eight addressable RGB LEDs on each fan, capable of 16.7million color options. Users can easily customize each LED, individually, through the addressable RGB software from ASUS, MSI and ASRock motherboards, or with Cooler Master’s MasterPlus+ software for complete ambient control," Cooler Master says.

Beyond the lighting effects, the MasterLiquid ML360R has a dual chamber pump, double layer tubing, and three MasterFan MF120R ARGB 120mm fans. It supports the latest mainstream sockets (along with several older sockets) and is backed by a two-year warranty.

We have not tested the MasterLiquid ML360R yet, but are eager to see if it can unseat Thermaltake's Floe Riing 360, currently our favorite large-size AIO cooler. One advantage the MasterLiquid ML360R has is price—it's listed on Newegg for $159.99, whereas Thermaltake's cooler streets for around $174 to $199.