Control the roads in graceful, free traffic game Traffix

I assume that traffic lights (the ones where you don't press a button, at least) switch themselves on and off automatically, but for all I know there's someone controlling every one of them with a tap of their fingers, or the click of a mouse. That's the premise of the appropriately named Traffix, a chilled and elegant game that has you managing vehicles across a number of scenarios.

To keep cars, trucks, trains and even planes from bashing into each other, you have to tactically stop and start them by making use of, you guessed it, traffic lights. You can allow one, all, or no vehicles to pass through by clicking on them, and while you're allowed a certain number of crashes, they are frowned upon, with the game ending if too many pile-ups occur.

It's spinning plates, basically, but with the potential for horrible car crashes rather than a few dinner plates clattering relatively harmlessly to the floor. It's also a more elegant endeavor than someone faffing about with a bunch of tensely wobbling poles. Look at gorgeous, classy artwork. Listen to that enjoyably laid-back, jazzy muzak soundtrack.

Thanks, IndieGamesPlus.