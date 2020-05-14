Conan Exiles is free to try for the weekend

Conan Exiles, the survival game with a dong slider, is free to play on Steam for the next three days. If you happen to like it, there's also a fifty percent discount, and all progress made in the trial version will carry over to the purchased version.

Do you want to play Conan Exiles? I quite liked it, and it has a dong slider. Phil wrote that it's an "enjoyably meaty survival game" back in his 2018 review, but the game has grown a fair bit since. For example, there are now mounts, which is an excellent development given how big the world is. Also, there are pets, which impressed Chris.

All the game's DLC is discounted to, ranging 25 to 30 percent off. Go forth and try on Steam. If you're keen to pick up other free games, some that you can even keep, we've compiled a rolling list of offers. Oh, and GTA 5 is free to keep at the moment on the Epic Games Store.