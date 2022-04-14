Computex 2022 is a go. Kind of

Audio player loading…

Computex is set to return in 2022, after Covid-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 in person events. The organizers of the event, TAITRA, are planning a mix of in person and online events. While that sounds a little vague, it's a step in the right direction for the world's premier PC tech trade show.

Of course, the world isn't yet fully ready to return to pre-pandemic life, and many are still wary of travelling and mingling with thousands of people from all over the world. The cancellation of E3 2022 is proof of that. So, while the physical show is set to run from May 24–27, there will be a digital show, DigitalGO, from May 24 to June 6.

The show is set to focus on a set of six themes: Accelerating Intelligence, Connected X-Experience, Digital Resilience, Innovative Computing, Innovations & Startups, and Sustainability. While that may not look too exciting from a gaming perspective, you can be sure that all kinds of gaming related tech and peripherals will be shown, with RGB being all pervasive as usual!

TAITRA listed a who's who of PC companies that are planning to attend. These include Acer, AMD, Arm, Asus, Gigabyte, IBM, Kioxia, Microsoft, MSI, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Supermicro, Texas Instruments and Zotac. We note that Intel aren't listed, though it's almost certain that some kind of Arc graphics card announcement or showcase will happen.

Just about every major PC tech related brand has some sort of presence at the show. Whether it's keynotes and major product announcements from the likes of Intel, Nvidia, or AMD, to the glitz of enormous laser lit booths, Computex is a real experience and a nexus for PC tech.

As a frequent visitor to Taipei over many years, I am personally looking forward to returning there. The food is incredible, the organization is top notch and it's great to meet up with colleagues, contacts and friends. I'll pass on the earthquakes and hope I won't get caught out by a typhoon, but that won't stop me from seriously weighing up whether to attend this year with a stack of N95 masks.