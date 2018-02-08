Seed, Klang's hugely ambitious EVE-like MMO, will be on stage at the PC Gamer Weekender

The PC Gamer Weekender returns to the London Olympia on February 17-18 (one week from Saturday!), bringing with it exclusive access to new PC games ahead of release, tournaments, and a range of developer talks.

With the latter in mind, we're pleased to announce Klang Games will join us on the Developer Stage to talk about its upcoming MMO god game Seed.

In the form of a live Q&A session, Klang co-founder Mundi Vondi will discuss the inspiration, design and technology that drives the developer's ambitious game that echoes everything from Rimworld, to the Sims and even Facebook. Vondi will also reveal new Seed footage on stage.

Titled, 'Seed—Build Your Own Utopia', Vondi's PC Gamer Weekender Main Stage panel takes place on Sunday, February 18 at 12 noon. Be sure to look out for our other similar dev-led talks on Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia , Final Fantasy 15 , Biomutant , Civilization 6: Rise and Fall , Sea of Thieves , among many others.

You can get tickets for the show here. Ticket prices for the PC Gamer Weekender 2018 start at £12.99, and you can save 20% with the discount code PCG.